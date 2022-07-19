New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sally Beauty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Raymond James cut Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

