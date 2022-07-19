New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of CorVel worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,473,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,949,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,473,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,949,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $830,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,620.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $3,855,267. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRVL opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.94.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

