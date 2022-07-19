New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 713,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AHH opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

