New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

