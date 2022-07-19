New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 411,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TTEC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

