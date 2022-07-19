New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,900 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $5,462,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $5,284,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in Getty Realty by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.