New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,523 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Orion Office REIT worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

ONL stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.