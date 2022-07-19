New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 694.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

