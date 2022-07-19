New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.