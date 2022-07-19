New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

