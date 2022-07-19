New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Vericel worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vericel by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vericel by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Trading Down 1.1 %

Vericel stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.