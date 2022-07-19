New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKU. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 743,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 218,545 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,279,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BankUnited to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

