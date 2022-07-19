New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,475 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.71.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

