New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,445 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of NETGEAR worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,830,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,672,000 after acquiring an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,032 shares of company stock valued at $332,330. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NETGEAR Stock Down 2.0 %

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NETGEAR stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $537.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.76. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.