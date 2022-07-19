New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,600 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 44,358 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 174,598 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,504.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 242,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000.

Bloomin' Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69.

Bloomin' Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.09.

About Bloomin' Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

