New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Heartland Express worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLD. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 111,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.49. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

