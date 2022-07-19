New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of Hibbett worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $558.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.