NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NiSource Stock Down 1.4 %

NiSource stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. NiSource has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.3% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 84.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in NiSource by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

