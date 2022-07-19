Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

