OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.53 million, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,157,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

