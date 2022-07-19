Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ovintiv Stock Up 5.4 %

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

