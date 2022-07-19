Patron Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

JNJ stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

