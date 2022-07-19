Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.