PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after acquiring an additional 553,252 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

PHM stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

