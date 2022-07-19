Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,438,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 911,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

