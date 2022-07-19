Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Redwood Trust worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $947.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

