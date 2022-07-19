Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.