Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Holdings Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street Price Performance

Rimini Street stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Insider Activity at Rimini Street

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. The business had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $146,116.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $146,116.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $156,867.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,956 shares of company stock valued at $349,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.