Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,837 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($71.73) to GBX 5,800 ($69.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.39) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.36) to GBX 5,600 ($66.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of RIO opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $89.51.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.