Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

ROP stock opened at $391.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

