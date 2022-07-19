Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 120,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 23,224 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

