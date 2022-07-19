Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Select Medical stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $40.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading

