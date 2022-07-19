Sfmg LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

