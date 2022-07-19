Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,700 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

