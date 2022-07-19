SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.