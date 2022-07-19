STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of STAG Industrial worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

