Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

