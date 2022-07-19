Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $209,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

