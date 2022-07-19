Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $240,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on LNT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

LNT stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

