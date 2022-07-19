Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,164 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

