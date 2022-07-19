Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 741,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

