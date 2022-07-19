Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,653 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.