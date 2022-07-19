Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 422 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 64,159 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.