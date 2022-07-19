Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,322,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

