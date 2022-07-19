Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 38,107 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,086,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

