Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

