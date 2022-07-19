Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 106,495 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

