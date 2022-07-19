Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of TIM worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

TIMB stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TIM had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $904.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. TIM’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

