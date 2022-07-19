Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Asana worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asana by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after buying an additional 335,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $97,555,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asana by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.99. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

