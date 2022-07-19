Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

